Finally, there’s real reason for excitement in the fishing world. It’s been as tough a pre-spring as I can remember. Still a few days away from the official start, we can see the changes taking place just by the forecast. This week marks the first week without a cold front in several months and as temperatures reach the 80s by the weekend we should see the water temperatures shoot right up.
Offshore anglers have had little to be excited about recently. That should, however, change by this weekend. Light winds and strong full moon tides will help to clean near-shore waters just in time for the spring arrival of kingfish and Spanish mackerel. A few nice kingfish have already been caught close to shore and when the weather has been decent enough to get out, the pass Spanish mackerel have been available. With the right conditions ahead look for this fishery to absolutely explode over the next two weeks. If you’re heading out this weekend spots such as the Blinds Pass drop and the shipping channel are places worth checking. Slow trolling live threadfins and blue runners will produce fish if they’re around as will trolling planers and King spoons.
Inshore, cleaning water conditions will allow for some potentially hot sheepshead fishing. Fishing the bridges and jetties has been tough recently with all the weather moving through. That will all change, and these fish should be schooled up good in pre-spawn aggregations. Fish small shrimp, fiddler crabs and or barnacles with just enough weight to get the bait to the fish.
Redfish continue to funnel inshore from wherever they come from; we don’t really know. Fresh schools of fish are popping up around no-motor zone flats and many of the spoil islands that dot the Intracoastal Waterway. With the cold-water temperatures, it’s been pretty much a cut-bait bite as the fish are moving slow. As water temperatures increase so will fish activity and they will be more likely to chase down a soft plastic jig or a gold spoon.
Tyson Wallerstein can be reached at capt.tyson@hotmail.com. To get a fish photo in the paper, send the photo along with your name, when and where it was caught to editorial@tbnweekly.com or mail it to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772.