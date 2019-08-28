Although it’s still plenty hot out on the water, you can already begin to see the transition into fall starting to occur. Last week we saw the wind finally switch back out of the east, eventually cleaning the near-shore waters and allowing bait schools to stack up right along the beach.
Schools of Spanish mackerel are patrolling the beaches and hard bottom areas within a mile from shore as they take advantage of the abundance of bait that is available right now. Finding the bird activity will put you in the fish. Trolling a number 1 or 2 sized planer with the smallest Clarkspoon will produce well now as will live chumming the fish right behind the boat with handfuls of pilchards.
Jetties and near-shore artificial reefs are holding a variety of species. Fishing around the structure on the bottom will bring a mixed bag of flounder, mangrove snapper and the occasional redfish. Meanwhile, free-lining baits off the back of the boat will keep you plenty busy with mackerel, jacks, bluefish and there’s always a chance for a cobia encounter this time of year.
New moon tides will offer good fishing for redfish this week. Plenty of redfish can be found throughout the Intracoastal Waterway. Target oyster bars during the morning high tides and the outer edges of the grass flats on the afternoon low tides.
Schools of mixed sized pilchards can be found in close to shore all along the beach. Look for the pelicans diving to give their presence away. Although some of the baits are full grown, many of them are still on the small side. Use a quarter- inch mesh cast-net to prevent from gilling the smaller baits. If the wind is not right to cast net along the beach, plenty of bait can be chummed up over the grass flats just inside the passes.