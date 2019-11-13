Last weekend’s cold front was a legitimate one for sure. A couple of chilly nights and our water temperature has dropped quite a bit. Now with the temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, it’s going to be hard for the temperatures to climb back up with the shortened days and another front this week.
There’s still plenty of bait in the area, which is going to keep the Spanish mackerel and kingfish around for a little while longer. Near-shore hard-bottom areas are loaded with Spanish mackerel right now. Trolling spoons in 20 to 25 feet has been effective for mackerel in the 2- to 6-pound range. There’s also kingfish lurking in these same depths. Slow-troll live shad and/or legal mackerel on a stinger rig for a chance at a big fish.
Waves of migratory tripletail are flowing through our area right now. Scanning crab trap floats as you troll around for mackerel and kingfish can pay off with a bonus tripletail. Tripletail aren’t the pickiest of fish and will typically suck down a well-placed pilchard or shrimp fished a couple feet under a cork.
As cold fronts become more numerous we’re going to have days when conditions are just not acceptable for fishing. When the wind howls straight out of the north directly following a passing cold front, the Intracoastal Waterway can get pretty dirty.
Most people will agree that a north wind is the hardest to fish around here just because there are few places to seek protection on a wind-blocked shoreline. Fish are not happy in dirty, muddy water. Even if you fish a spot that you’ve had great success at, don’t stay there long if you’re not getting any bites. Those fish are probably still there or somewhere nearby, but they’re most likely not going to bite too good until it cleans up again.