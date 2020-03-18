Postcard-perfect days are seemingly common place for us recently. You knew that the weather was going to break and we were finally going to get some fishing in but I don’t think we could have ever imagined having this many perfect days in a row. Water temperatures have shot up into the mid 70s and will continue to climb every day with a forecast like this.
Kingfish and Spanish mackerel are patrolling our coast and many more will continue to funnel in throughout the week. Clean water along the beach has the biomass of threadfin herring stacked up close to the beach. Slow trolling live threadfins will keep anglers busy with big spring mackerel and a few early season kingfish. Places to check out would be the shipping channel, Blind Pass hardbottom and Sand Key hardbottom.
The snook bite has been very good throughout Tampa Bay. Warm water has the snook out from the mangrove patrolling the flats at low tide and up under the trees at higher tides. Live pilchards are the hot bait; however, pinfish and small grunts will catch a bunch of fish as well.
Redfish numbers are very good along the Intracoastal Waterway, no-motor zone flats from Tarpon Key to Honeymoon Island are all holding fish. Weedless gold spoons worked through the mullet schools at the lower tides will draw some attention as will a trimmed pinfish laying on the bottom.
Keep an eye out for cobia this week, plenty of fish have settled into our area. Channel markers, bridge pilings and sting rays are all cobia attractors. Have a rod rigged with a swim bait or soft plastic eel to get a shot at these fish.
