Respiratory irritation, dead fish reported around Tampa Bay

While red tide conditions remain much-improved along Pinellas County’s Gulf beaches, the same can’t be said for areas in and along Tampa Bay.
A report released July 9 by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says bloom concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, were observed in water samples taken in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties with the highest concentrations in Tampa Bay.
Concentrations from high to background levels were found in Pinellas, very low to medium in Pasco, very low to high in Hillsborough and low to medium in Sarasota.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in all four counties and respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
Hurricane Elsa, which passed offshore Pinellas County’s Gulf coast on July 6-7, did not help the red tide situation at least in southern and bay areas of the county. Waters pushed onshore by the storm contained hundreds of dead fish and other marine life killed by the toxins released by Karenia brevis.
St. Petersburg was hit particularly hard as waves of dead fish began washing ashore in downtown areas and Coquina Key. The city reported the morning of July 9 that it had already collected more dead fish in a single day than it collected the week before.
Previously, the city had collected 15 tons in 10 days and collected 9 tons on July 9 alone, according to a press release.
Pinellas County reported dead fish along the Intracoastal Waterway and in backyards. Kelli Levy, Public Works Director, told county commissioners July 8 that more than 200 tons of dead fish had been disposed of at Solid Waste – and that was before the high numbers were reported by St. Petersburg the next day.
Results from water samples taken alongshore/inshore in Pinellas July 1-8 showed high concentrations of red tide at Vinoy Park, the southeast tip of Bayboro Harbor, Big Bayou and Coquina Key all on the bay side of St. Petersburg.
Medium concentrations were found at Weedon Island Kayak launch in St. Petersburg, Flora Wylie Park in St. Petersburg, La Contessa Pier in Redington Beach and Boca Ciega Bay.
Low concentrations were found at Clearwater Beach Pier 60, Clearwater Pass and Madeira Beach with very low concentrations at Indian Shores Beach and Coffee Pot Bayou.
Information at the website, visitstpeteclearwater.com/current-beach-conditions/ posted at 10 a.m. July 10, showed high levels of red tide at Sand Key with slight respiratory irritation. Medium levels with slight respiratory irritation were reported at Shell Key, Fort De Soto, Egmont Key, Pass-A-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach and Honeymoon Island.
Low levels with slight irritation at Madeira Beach, Indian Shores, Indian Rocks Beach, Belleair Beach, Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island.
About red tide
Red tide is a bloom of higher-than-normal concentrations of a microscopic alga known as Karenia brevis, or K. brevis. It forms offshore and moves onshore due to wave action. It is naturally reoccurring and may or may not become a problem in any given year.
Red tide has been documented in the southern Gulf of Mexico as far back as the 1700s and along Florida's Gulf coast since the 1840s. Fish kills near Tampa Bay show up in records of Spanish explorers.
The cause of the blooms is not known and no one knows how long any bloom may last.
Karenia brevis produces brevetoxins that affect the central nervous system of fish, causing them to die. The toxins also affect birds, sea turtles, other marine animals and people.
“Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation. For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness,” FWC says.
Toxins can also accumulate in oysters and clams, which can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who eat contaminated shellfish.
Residents can report fish kills to FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute fish kill hotline. Call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities. Residents can dispose of dead fish with their regular trash.
If you see a sick bird, a bird off balance or unable to walk or stand, call Birds in Helping Hands at 727-365-4592 or the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary at 727-391-6211.
For current conditions statewide, visit https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/. Call 866-300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Callers outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4952.