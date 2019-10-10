Shorter days and cooler water let us know that the seasons are changing, even if it’s not quite as noticeable as in other parts of the country. This week’s forecast looks to be the one that will really change things around here. With overnight lows around 70 degrees and afternoon highs in the mid 80s our water temperature will likely drop below 80 degrees, which is perfect for fishing.
Mid October is when we typically see the first big schools of kingfish make their way to our area. Kingfish were caught this past week and all signs point to an increasing number of fish entering our local waters. Nearshore hard-bottom areas like those found off of Sand Key and Blind’s Pass attract a ton of bait that in turn draw in schools of Spanish mackerel and kingfish.
Although we are still awaiting the first big wave of kingfish, the Spanish mackerel fishing has been outstanding at times and should only get better after the first series of cold fronts move through. Anglers can anchor and chum the mackerel in with live pilchards or drift or slow troll through areas of bait. The water has been extremely clear so be prepared to drop down in leader size to get a bite. Other trolling options would be a size 0 silver or gold Clarkspoon behind a number 2 planer.
Collecting enough pilchards for an action-packed mackerel session has been relatively easy the past few days. Plenty of bait has moved in close to the beach and can be cast-netted just after sun up. Look for any bird activity to give the bait away.