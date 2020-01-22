With winter returning this week, we should expect to see some changes out on the water.
A 10-degree drop in the water temperature will undoubtedly slow the bite down for snook and redfish. However, spotted seatrout and their cousin, the silver trout, thrive in the cool water. Spotted seatrout remain closed for possession until May 31 this year. Silver trout and sand trout, which are a little larger, fall under the unregulated species category that allows anglers to harvest up to 100 pounds per person per day.
Just before this front came through, the seatrout action on many of the spoil islands along the Intracoastal Waterway was outstanding.
Targeting the first half of the incoming tide, when the right island was found, the action on trout ranging in size from 17 to 24 inches was nonstop. Live pilchards have been hard to come by, but are the key to getting these big trout into frenzy.
Once the water starts to warm up again look for the bait to show up along bridge shadow lines in the dark, as well as channel edges where it can be chummed up with a mixture of Jack Mackerel and tropical fish food.
Silver trout and sand trout remain abundant off area beaches and with an easterly wind this week, fishing for them should be good.
Unless you’ve been fishing for them recently and have a rough idea where they’ve been holding, plan on spending some time either fan casting as you probe the waters for a school, or driving around while looking at your bottom machine, as these schools are typically found between 8-15 feet of water.
Once you find them it’s not uncommon to pick up a fish every cast. Good places to start looking would be Indian Shores all the way south around John’s Pass, as this stretch seems to attract the silver trout year after year.