Pretty days are hard to come by this time of year.
If you’ve been fortunate enough to get some fishing in when the weather has cooperated, consider yourself lucky. With water temperatures hovering in the upper-50s to low-60s, the bite has been pretty tough overall. However, the forecast for next week is showing slightly warmer weather and the possibility of skipping at least one cold front.
Lighter winds early next week should allow anglers to get a few miles offshore for a chance at some bottom fishing. Hogfish, grunts and porgies are schooled up over ledges in 40 to 60 feet of water. Fresh shrimp fished right ln the bottom will get the hogfish chummed up. Reminder, the minimum size for hogfish is 14 inches to the center of the tail. Typically, the deeper you go the bigger the average size fish will be.
Silver trout schools can be found just off area beaches. Look for pelican activity to help locate the schools that are typically found in 12 to 18 feet of water. Brightly colored jigs either bucktail or soft plastic in a quarter-ounce size work great for the silver trout. Tandem rig your jigs for not only more bites but help to stay in contact with the bottom when it’s a little bumpy.
Sheepshead fishing remains good along pass bridges as well as the Tampa Bay bridges. Fish the fenders on the slower parts of the tide with either shrimp, barnacles or fiddler crabs.
There are still quite a few tripletail hanging around the crab trap floats along the beach. Considering the days that have been nice enough to run the beach have been so few, if you do happen to get a nice day the possibility of finding a bunch of tripletail is good.
