This week’s passing cold front is right on time. If you’ve been following the pattern you may have noticed about every seventh day we have had a cold front come through. These past few fronts have kept the water temperatures in the upper 60s, and created good fishing conditions overall and some smaller windows of absolute excellent fishing.
Kingfish enthusiasts received some good news this week as some of the first waves of fish poured into our region. Schoolie-sized kingfish ranging in size from 8 to 15 pounds are holding around artificial reefs 10 to 20 miles offshore as well as some of the shipping channel range markers. Slow trolling live threadfins and blue runners will keep you plenty busy as long as theirs bait in the area.
Bottom fishing for grunts, porgies and hogfish has been good in 60 to 70 feet. Live or fresh dead frozen shrimp fished on the bottom with anywhere from a 2- to 4-ounce knocker rig depending on the current is your best bet for bringing home some fish this weekend. Be sure to keep a free-lined bait out down-tide while bottom fishing as not only will you gain the attention of any kingfish in the area but also there has been quite a few blackfin tuna in these shallower depths.
Inshore, redfish are making their presence felt throughout the Intracoastal Waterway. Big, slot to over slot redfish can be found shadowing mullet schools around many of the no-motor zone flats. Gold spoons reeled through the mullet schools will allow you to cover water and find where the fish want to be. And cut ladyfish chunks laying on the bottom in the mullet are deadly for reds this time of year. Remember that it’s still catch-and-release fishing for redfish in our region at least until May 10.
