TALLAHASSEE — The state has extended the 2023 recreational Gulf red snapper season by 17 days, adding every Friday through Saturday in September, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day to the previously announced season.
The 2023 season now totals 87 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.
Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf, and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters, will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season.
The fall season now includes every Friday–Sunday throughout the months of September, October and November as well as Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day.
To fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.