A 10-degree drop in the water temperature as well as a shift in the tides have changed the game plan a bit this week. There’s no sense in leaving the dock early; in fact, we’ve stayed out near sunset the past two days. Targeting the afternoon incoming tide has given us a chance to get into some quality redfish and trout that would otherwise have been out of the question.
Warming temps and improving tides should give anglers a good chance for getting into some redfish over the weekend and through the first part of next week. Working mullet schools with weedless jerk baits, gold spoons or cut bait on the low incoming tides is becoming more and more productive as redfish numbers seem increase with each passing moon phase. Gator trout are also taking advantage of the warming shallows and have been a welcome by-catch while targeting the redfish.
Now that we’re starting to get some higher tides as we progress into spring, look for the redfish to move way up to the mangrove shoreline on the high tide. Small oyster clumps attract early season reds as they are full of crabs. Cast live shrimp under a float right on top of the oyster mound, and move quickly as time for this pattern is limited to the amount of water on the flat. Once a productive oyster mound is located it’s been common to pull a few reds off of it before the others spook.
Sheepshead are staged up in large groups around pass bridges and jetties. With the approaching full moon, targeting these spots on the slower parts of the tides will give you your best opportunity to put some fish in the cooler. Fiddler crabs, sand fleas and small shrimp will all work well when you add just enough weight to get your bait to the bottom.
Tyson Wallerstein can be reached at capt.tyson@hotmail.com. To get a fish photo in the paper, send the photo along with your name, when and where it was caught to editorial@tbnweekly.com or mail it to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772.