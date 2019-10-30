While the rest of the country is already dealing with some true fall conditions, we have been spared any real bad weather. There’s another front coming through this weekend, but it doesn’t look too impressive, so we shouldn’t see much change in the fishery for now.
The near-shore mackerel and kingfish bite took a hit for several days last week due to dirty water left behind with last Wednesday’s cold front. The water has cleaned up nicely and the bite has been good. Both kingfish and mackerel can be found from 100 yards offshore holding around the many small artificial reefs that dot our beaches. Slow trolling big live baits such as legal sized Spanish mackerel, ladyfish, shad and mullet works well in these shallow depths. Many of the kingfish caught that close to shore are on the lager side in the 20- to 35-pound range.
The snook fishing in Tampa Bay has been solid for several years, but the redfish numbers have been a bit off. However, this year we have seen a major increase in the number of redfish, rivaling seasons of five and six years ago.
During the lower tidal stages the redfish will often shadow the mullet on the open flats, typically staying a bit further off the mangroves. Anglers can work weedless spoons, top water plugs and bounce soft plastic jigs through the schools of mullet. When the tide is high, the redfish will push up under the mangroves where they can be tougher to catch with artificial lures. A cut bait such as ladyfish and or pinfish works well during the high tide periods.
Snook are on the move with this recent cool-down. More fish are showing up on the flats with the redfish, as well as creek mouths on the incoming tide. The snook are looking to fatten up before winter and are responding well to live pilchards. Cast-netting live bait has been fairly easy recently. Flats from the Gandy bridge south to Pinellas Point are holding plenty of pilchards. Look for the bird activity to locate the bait. Using a quarter-inch mesh cast net is a must to prevent the smaller baits from hanging up.