A long stretch of offshore winds has made for some crystal clear water along area beaches. Droves of small baitfish have funneled into the swash channel where they can be cast netted by the hundreds. Spanish mackerel, spotted sea trout, ladyfish and redfish are keyed in on these small baits right now and the bite has been excellent at times.
Low morning tides are perfect for condensing baitfish and predator fish alike. Setting up on the outer edges of the flats and fishing out to deeper water will provide nonstop action when chumming with live baits. Medium/light action rods with a soft tip are necessary to get a good cast off with the small baits and reels spooled with light braid will further assist in the effort. Light-wire long shank hooks and a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader are what’s needed.
Redfish numbers are strong all along the Intracoastal Waterway right now. Outer edge drop offs that are holding mullet will also attract schools of redfish. As the tide rises, look for those big no-motor zone flats that have a good mullet population to give away where the redfish might be holding. Drifting and fan casting gold spoons through the mullet has been productive lately. Once an area of fish has been located, putting out a spread of cut lady fish or tail trimmed pinfish can be deadly. It’s all catch and release fishing for redfish, snook and trout in our region so be sure to land the fish quickly and handle them as little as possible to insure a good release.
Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite has still been good in the 50 to 60 feet range. Look for the snapper to really school up well as we get closer to the full moon in the middle of the month. The visibility has been very good offshore so anglers are having to really lighten their leaders to fool the snapper. Long stretches of 15-pound fluorocarbon and a 1/0 or 2/0 circle hook will help you to mimic the pieces of chum that the snapper are feeding on. Be sure to bring a couple of chum blocks, the strong current and warm water will break them up quickly.