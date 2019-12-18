Lower water temperatures have spurred on a hot bottom bite offshore. Gag grouper can be found in depths as shallow as 20 feet, and hogfish, grunts and porgies are schooled up over limestone bottom from 30 to 50 feet.
Timing is everything right now in the fishing world, especially for bottom fishing. Planning your trip at least two days after a cold front passes through will allow the seas to calm down and the water to clean back up.
Shallow water gags can be scattered over a large area, making trolling a good option. Brightly colored deep diving plugs are visible to fish from a distance, something that will definitely help if the water is still churned up after a front. Another option is to use a number 3 planer and a bucktail jig with a soft plastic trailer, good colors are white and pink.
Light tackle bottom fishing has been on fire since Thanksgiving break. Target ledges in 30 to 50 feet for a chance at a few hogfish. Live or freshly frozen shrimp on a 2/0 hook fished on a knocker rig with an ounce- to two-ounce sliding egg sinker depending on depth, tide and wave action is all you need. Plenty of nice sized porgies and grunts will keep you busy in between hogfish bites.
Pompano are targets right now. Anglers fishing the beach in between cold fronts have done well on not only pompano but back drum and a few redfish. You won’t need all that heavy gear that they use on the east coast for surf fishing. Light to medium action rods with light line is the ticket for our beach fishing. Free-line live select shrimp on a small hook and maybe add a small split shot if the current is strong or the waves are up.