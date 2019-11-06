It’s a big weekend for tournament kingfish anglers coming up. The Old Salts King of the Beach is the largest tournament on the west coast of Florida. With all that prize money up for grabs and a cold front coming through the region Friday night, expect to see lots of boats working the shipping channel from Egmont Key all the way up the bay to G cut. Slow troll legal mackerel, big blue runners, mullet and ladyfish for a shot at a big kingfish.
As water temperatures continue to drop, more and more gag grouper make their way to shallower depths. Ledges and hard bottom areas as shallow as 20 foot are holding grouper right now. Dropping down a few frozen sardines or Boston mackerel will get all the small fish fired up and eventually call in a few grouper. Live pinfish and/or grass grunts have been accounting for most of the keeper-sized fish. The shipping channel inside of the Skyway Bridge is known to attract big numbers of grouper each fall. Anglers often troll the edges of the channel with deep diving plugs or number 3 planers with a soft plastic jig in tow.
Inshore fishing remains good throughout the Tampa Bay waters. Catch-and-release snook fishing is really getting good with the recent temperature drop. More big fish are making their way into the creek mouths and the traditional shorelines that offer a transition into the back waters where the snook spend the winter months. The water temperature is perfect — right about 75 degrees give or take a couple of degrees during time of day. The fish are responding well to live chumming with pilchards; free-line your baits out amongst the chummers to fool the bigger fish.
Stone crab traps now line the beaches and nearshore waters. The floats that mark the traps attract tripletail this time of year. Running the traps for any amount of time is sure to reveal a few of these curious fish. They are willing to strike an artificial as well as a small pilchard or shrimp. The tripletail minimum size is 18 inches, which is a pretty big tripletail; if you’re looking to keep these fish, it’s fairly easy to judge if they are keepers or not when spotted.