Improving weather this past week brought inshore water temperatures back up into the mid- to upper-60s, giving us hope that maybe the worst of winter is behind us and spring isn’t too far away.
Fishing offshore remains hit or miss. Strong winds have kept the nearshore waters stirred up so fishing in close hasn’t been an option. Those that have timed it right are doing well with hogfish and grunts in 50 to 60 feet of water fishing with fresh shrimp. If you can get out further you should find a mixed bag of snapper including some nice yellowtails in 100 to 130 feet. The snapper can be chummed up near to the surface on calm days with less current, or you can catch them on the bottom using shrimp. Red grouper are also available out deeper, typically 80 foot and out. Target bait stacks holding on the bottom using live pinfish and or frozen sardines and squid.
Inshore, redfish are beginning to school up along no-motor zone flats up and down the Intracoastal as well as the flats of Tampa Bay. As the mullet continue to return to the shallows look for them to guide you into the redfish. The water is clear and cool and the fish won’t travel far to grab a bait so it’s a good idea to ease slowly onto a flat as shallow as you can (on a coming tide of course) and let the fish come to you. Live select shrimp have been working well, but a live tail-trimmed pinfish might work a little better especially as the water continues to warm up this week.
Sheepshead are schooled up along bay bridges. Fish the fenders and behind the bases of the pilings. Small live shrimp fished on a small gap hook works great, but not quite as good as a fiddler crab. There’s a few bait shops that carry fiddlers, and if you’re planning a sheepshead trip they’re worth the effort.
