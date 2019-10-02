October is one of the best months for fishing on the Gulf coast. Migratory fish such as kingfish and Spanish mackerel are already prowling our local waters and as soon as we get our first cold front of the season, we will begin to see all of the fish from the northern Gulf push their way through our region.
Although there aren’t many kingfish swimming our waters, a few have been caught. Spots such as the Blind Pass drop and the shipping channel are worth fishing right now, for kingfish and big Spanish mackerel. Schools of threadfin herring have moved close to the beach due to the offshore wind and clean water and it’s the herring that are attracting the mackerel. Anglers trolling silver spoons on number 2 planers are catching plenty of mackerel right now.
Post-new moon action can be hot for redfish. Look for schools of fish to be shadowing the mullet along the big no-motor zone flats in the north end of the county as well as the Ft. DeSoto area. Top-water plugs worked through the mullet early in the morning have been working well. On the afternoon high tide, try casting live baits or cut ladyfish chunks around any oyster bar you know of. There has been a ton of medium size redfish in the 3 to 4 pound class circling the oyster bars.
As stone crab season quickly approaches, more and more crab traps will begin to be dropped in our near-shore waters. Tripletail are notorious for hanging on the down-current side of the marker floats. These fish are willing to eat just about any small live bait, with a tail trimmed pilchard being a personal favorite. The minimum size length for tripletail is 18 inches, with a two-fish per person daily bag limit.