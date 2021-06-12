Pinellas beachgoers forewarned of potential red tide

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is cautioning beachgoers about possible effects from a patchy bloom of red tide reported in and offshore parts of the county’s Gulf coast.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its weekly report June 11 that showed water samples containing the red tide organism in very low to medium concentrations in and offshore Pinellas County.
Medium concentrations were found alongshore/inshore Sand Key Beach, Indian Shores Beach, Redington Shores Beach, La Contessa Pier in Redington Beach, at the Seventh Avenue Pier at the Pass-A-Grille channel and Pass-A-Grille Southwest Beach.
Low concentrations were found alongshore/inshore Gulfport Beach dock in Boca Ciega Bay, St. Pete Beach and Mullet Key, Gulf Pier at Fort De Soto. Low concentrations also were found in two samples offshore Sunset Beach in Treasure Island and one sample offshore Pass-A-Grille North Channel.
In addition, one sample taken alongshore/inshore Snell Isle in St. Petersburg, southeast of Middle Tampa Bay, showed very low concentrations.
Fish kills also were reported and respiratory irritation.
According to FWC, Very low concentrations are enough to cause possible respiratory irritation. Low, medium and high concentrations can cause respiratory irritation and fish kills.
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the county’s tourism marketing agency, maintains a webpage that shows where respiratory irritation or fish kills have been reported. On June 12, red tide conditions were noted at local beaches stretching from Pass-A-Grille to Sand Key. Reports included slight to moderate respiratory irritation and dead fish were found at Madeira Beach, North Redington Beach, Indian Shores, Indian Rocks Beach and Sand Key.
Visit www.beachesupdate.com for the latest information.
About red tide
Red tide is a bloom of higher-than-normal concentrations of a microscopic alga known as Karenia brevis, or K. brevis.
These blooms can cause problems due to production of brevetoxins that affect the central nervous system of fish and other vertebrates, causing these animals to die, according to FWC.
“Wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release these toxins into the air, leading to respiratory irritation. For people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions, such as emphysema or asthma, red tide can cause serious illness,” FWC says.
Toxins can also accumulate in oysters and clams, which can lead to Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning in people who eat contaminated shellfish.
In past years, red tide has caused devastation to the county’s marine life and the tourism industry. It is naturally reoccurring and may or may not become a problem in any given year. It forms offshore and moves onshore due to wave action. The cause of the blooms is not known.
Red tide has been documented in the southern Gulf of Mexico as far back as the 1700s and along Florida's Gulf coast since the 1840s. Fish kills near Tampa Bay show up in records of Spanish explorers.
Health concerns
DOH-Pinellas notified the public of possible health issues from red tide, such as respiratory irritation that could include eyes, nose or throat irritation with symptoms similar to a cold. Individuals with breathing problems, such as asthma, might have more severe symptoms, health officials said. The symptoms usually go away when a person leaves the area or goes inside.
Persons with chronic breathing problems should be careful and consider staying away from locations with red tide, officials said.
DOH-Pinellas issued several recommendations for the public to follow in locations with red tide:
• Residents who live in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioning.
• If outdoors, residents might consider wearing a paper filter mask, especially if onshore winds are blowing. Weather forecasts show onshore winds continuing for the next week or so.
• Do not swim around dead fish
• Keep pets away from the water, sea foam and dead fish.
• Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, officials advise rinsing fillets with tap or bottle water. Throw out the guts.
Pinellas County monitoring
Pinellas County government reports that no beaches have been closed and no beach warnings have been issued.
Officials say it is not possible to predict whether the red tide bloom will get worse; however, county government says it is prepared to react as needed to inform the public and clean up dead fish if necessary.
“We’re monitoring the situation closely in coordination with municipal and state partners,” said Kelli Levy, director of Public Works. “We’re not anywhere near the impacts we saw in 2018, but we’re watching this closely from the land, the sea and the air. We’ll keep our community informed and provide necessary support as needed.”
A red tide bloom in southwest Florida persisted for more than a year in 2018. It resulted in massive fish kills and deaths of other marine life. It cost millions statewide to clean up the mess. It also had a big economic impact, especially for those in the tourism industry as visitors shunned the state’s beaches — even the ones clear of red tide.
Levy headed a team that came up with a way to keep as much dead fish offshore as possible, employing out-of-work boat captains to scoop them up while still in the water offshore Pinellas. Crews worked to clean up fish that made it into the waterways and beaches as fast as possible. Nearly 2,000 tons of dead fish and related debris was collected.
Residents can report fish kills to FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute fish kill hotline. Call 800-636-0511 to report fish kills, diseased fish, or fish with other abnormalities. Residents can dispose of dead fish with their regular trash.
Call 866-300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Callers outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4952.
