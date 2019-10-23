Tropical Storm Nestor brought strong winds along our coast that will put a halt to the amazing Spanish mackerel and kingfish action we’ve been having recently. And top it off with an approaching cold front this week, it might be a few days before we see that hot bite return.
However, when things do settle down it should be wide open for both kingfish and Spanish mackerel. Plenty of kingfish have been caught recently right along the beach and out a mile or so around traditional hard-bottom areas, such as those found out in front of Sand Key and Blind Pass. Anglers slow trolling live ladyfish and mackerel have caught fish up to 35 pounds. Reels with high-line capacities are a must when targeting large kingfish as these smokers can rip off a couple hundred yards of line before you can get the boat turned around to chase them down.
This continues to be an absolute banner season for big Spanish mackerel for our region. Anglers can choose to troll silver spoons behind shallow diving planers or 3- or 4-ounce trolling sinkers. We choose to bring the mackerel to the boat by chumming with live pilchards. Then hooking them up on light tackle is an absolute blast. Long shank hooks with a 30-pound leader has been the set up, but now with more and more kingfish showing up you probably want to use a small trace of wire to prevent cut-offs.
Inshore, the redfish bite has been hit or miss after this past full moon phase. But what we are starting to see are those schools of big redfish show up. Fish in the 10- to 12-pound range have pushed in from the Gulf and are really aggressive once found. Again, live chumming with live pilchards can lead to several hook-ups. These fish will also readily strike a top-water lure and most days is the most effective way to find these big fish. Search no-motor zone flats in both north and south county as well as any of the spoil islands that are holding big concentrations of mullet.