Thanksgiving weather was as good as we could hope for this time of year. Fast forward a week later and there’s a noticeable difference in the temperatures. A major cold blast early this week will solidify that winter is here.
Offshore, gag grouper fishing was very good over the holiday break. Anglers bottom fishing with live grass grunts in 60 to 80 feet of water have been catching plenty of gags. Moving shallower, anglers trolling deep diving plugs have still been catching some fish in 20 to 25 feet over hard-bottom.
A fading kingfish bite might be non-existent if the water temperatures drop into the mid 60s. For now there’s been a few nice kingfish caught in those same grouper trolling depths. Anglers slow trolling threadfin herring around bait balls in as shallow as 15 feet have had success early in the day.
Water temperatures in the shallows of Tampa Bay respond quickly to warm periods after passing cold fronts. A nice day with plenty of sunshine and light wind, especially with an afternoon incoming tide, can fluctuate the water temperature as much as 10 degrees. When this happens snook, redfish and trout are much more active. Finding those protected shorelines is most important. Shorelines that have any chop at all won’t get as warm as those that don’t.
When the water temperature is close to 70 degrees the fish are much more likely to track down a live sardine. Live chumming and free-lining sardines is standard practice for our area, especially when there’s snook around. However, with each passing cold front cast netting sardines for the day becomes more difficult. Live shrimp will more than likely be the bait of choice for inshore fishing over the next month and a half.
Artificial lures have their place this time of year, and at times can be more productive than the real thing. Getting out of the boat and wade fishing will allow you to cover more water than anchoring and fishing with bait. Soft-plastic lures, often rigged weedless, mimic shrimp and crabs and work best when fished slow along the bottom. Gold spoons, top-water plugs and suspending twitch baits can all be worked a bit faster in order to cover water.