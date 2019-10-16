So far our transition into fall has been perfect. No major cold blasts, just a steady decline in air and water temperatures. As more and more migratory fish make their way into our area, the fishing just gets better.
Spanish mackerel and kingfish fishing is currently really good along our beaches and nearshore waters. Anglers trolling spoons in 20 to 25 feet have been catching lots of big mackerel and a few medium sized king fish in the 15-pound range. Live baiters slow trolling legal sized mackerel or ladyfish can expect to run into some larger kingfish in the 20- to 30-pound class.
Inshore fishing remains good throughout the Tampa Bay waters. Catch-and-release snook fishing is really getting good with the recent temperature drop. More big fish are making their way into the creek mouths and the traditional shorelines that offer a transition into the back waters where the snook spend the winter months. The water temperature is perfect, right about 77 degrees give or take a couple of degrees during time of day. The fish are responding well to live chumming with pilchards, free-line your baits out amongst the chummers to fool the bigger fish.
The Intracoastal Waterway has been loaded with medium sized redfish this fall. As we start to get away from this full moon we should start to see more schools of big redfish make their way onto the flats. Mullet schools are always the dead giveaway as to where the redfish might be holding. Top-water plugs first thing in the morning work well as will a live tail-trimmed pinfish.
Live bait is abundant right now, but things are changing rapidly. In Tampa Bay, target shallow grass flats south of Gandy Bridge early in the morning for the most consistent action. Chum the bait to the boat with tropical fish food and cast net it with a quarter-inch mesh sized cast net. As more fronts come through look for the bait to move out deeper where the diving pelicans will often give it away. On the beach side look for the pelicans diving on bait schools just a few feet from dry land all along the swash channel.