PINELLAS COUNTY — It’s hard to believe summer is almost here after another long and tumultuous school year, but it’s true—Pinellas County students’ last day of school is Thursday, May 26, and that means parents will be looking for something to keep the kids busy during the three-month-long break.
Fortunately, there are plenty of summer camp options dispersed throughout the county, from city run programs that offer a broad range of activities, from sports to sensing nature to lifeguarding, as well as privately-run camps that offer more specialized options, like the musical theater programs offered at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.
So, with so many choices available the question becomes, which summer camp is right for my child?
We spoke with Dr. Sharon Reid-Kane, the Hoffman school’s VP and chief education and engagement officer, and Sandy Clayton, Clearwater’s recreation division manager, to find out about the things parents should look for when choosing their kids’ summer camp. (Note: They both recommended enrolling soon, as many camps are filling up fast.)
What should be the first step in choosing your child’s summer camp?
Clayton: Parents need to know what their goals are and what camp caters to their child’s needs, and then you can find any kind of camp. But you also need to know how much you are willing to spend. The more specialized the camp, the more costly. Also, what does the camp offer? We do a lot of character development in Clearwater, programs that promote building relationships and developing the child’s character, so you have to figure out what your family needs and then look at what’s available.
Reid-Kane: The great thing about what we do over summer is it’s the same program we offer year-round. Other places offer different programs in the summer, but this is what we do and who we are, and it’s pretty special because we offer 9-10 weeks of dramatic classes every summer for 5-7 and 8-10-year-olds, like a summer stock program, with a different theme each week, like wizards and superheroes, and the kids perform a different play each week. We also have multi-week programs for older students where they experience all the elements of a full production, because we believe it’s important we reach kids who don’t necessarily want to be on stage but are interested in making productions come to life.
What are the most important elements parents should look for in a summer camp?
Clayton: I think you have to figure out what your family needs. Do you want your child to be safe and happy while you are working? Is your choice based on your location? Do you want it to be close to home? What time does it start and how does that affect your schedule? These are all important factors for parents to consider, as well as activities the camp offers, the cost of the program and how long it runs.
Reid-Kane: I believe summer is about experimentation and trying something new. During the leadup to the performances, the kids really get to know each other, whether they are writing a script, working on creating the props or performing on stage. The performance is really the icing on the cake. It’s really about the experience leading up to it, and we love the confidence it builds in the kids and the creativity it promotes. Also, we understand cost is a real concern for families, and we have a strong tuition assistance program. True to Ruth Eckerd Hall’s mission, we believe no child should be turned away because of cost.
Why should a parent choose your camp for their child?
Clayton: We run five traditional day camp programs through the Clearwater recreation facilities, and if you have the money, you can put your kid in a specific, private camp, such as horseback riding. We have weekly camps, full and half-summer programs and when you come in, we have different activities planned for elementary school, middle school, and high school kids. There’s truly something for everyone so they can choose what their child is interested in and then they can come and have fun and meet new friends!
Reid-Kane: For as long as I’ve been here, we’ve had our “regular” groups of kids who have been interested in the arts participating in our programs. But I will say we’ve seen a lot of growth over the last two-and-a-half years, as kids were more active online, and [educators] were looking for new ways to reach kids. Here we offer a safe, controlled environment for the children, and we’re all about creativity and exploration and meeting new friends and helping kids learn more about who they are. We want this to be a fun, easy and great experience for everyone, kids and parents.