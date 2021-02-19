GULFPORT — The 16th annual Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens will take place Saturday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In a twist on the annual home tour, this year the event will be designed with COVID-19 safety concerns in mind. That means it will be an all-outdoor event. Visitors will have the opportunity to see everything from an under-construction rain garden to a manicured backyard art gallery to meditation spaces, edible landscapes, and chickens.
Those taking part in the tour can feel free to go move at their own pace, seeing properties in any order. Unfortunately, event organizers will not be able to provide transportation. Visitors are asked to bike, scoot, or carpool. The tour skims Gulfport’s waterfront district, so there will be plenty of time to take a lunch break or shop in the city’s historic downtown.
Tickets are $10 in advance at Gulfport Beach Bazaar or pinkflamingohometour.com. Tickets are $15 at the door. Registration will take place at the Gulfport Rec Center, 5730 Shore Blvd., where participants will receive a map and wristband. To assure social distancing, ticket sales will be limited. Pets will not be allowed to take part in the tour.
The Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens is a fundraiser for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Like all chamber-sponsored events, the tour adheres to Gulfport STRONG, a heightened safety awareness campaign that assures CDC protocols including masking, social distancing, and hand sanitizing are met or exceeded.
To learn more about this year’s tour, visit pinkflamingohometour.com and facebook.com/events/2721732918080387 or email gulfportpinkflamingo2021@gmail.com.