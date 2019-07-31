August traditionally marks the beginning of fry bait season in our area and by the looks of things we’re right on track for that again this year. Juvenile threadfins, pilchards and glass minnows are showing up all along the beaches as well as the grass flats inside the bay.
The abundance of bait attracts jacks, ladyfish, Spanish mackerel, bluefish and spotted sea trout. Most of the bait is too small for a hook but there are a few in every netful that will work. These fish may lack the style points of the snook, tarpon and redfish but the action can be fast and furious on a strong moving tide making it an excellent opportunity to put kids on a few fish or just to break up the day after a morning spent chasing pickier fish.
Late season tarpon fishing remains good and will continue to be a good option for anglers through the end of August. Fish have moved inside Tampa Bay and can be found in some of the deeper areas. Cut mullet fished on the bottom works well for the tarpon as does a well-placed artificial, such as the D.O.A. Bait Buster. The beach also has been good for tarpon. Nearshore reefs just outside the swim buoys are holding fish. Cut baits will work for these fish as well but typically a frisky pinfish under a float is a better option.
Mangrove snapper are still your best bet if you’re looking for some fillets right now. Artificial reefs in 40 to 50 feet are all holding schools of snapper. Chum the fish to or near the surface so that you can use the light leaders and small hooks necessary for fooling these wary bait stealers. Most of the fish have been 12 to 14 inches. If you’re looking for the bigger snapper, head a bit deeper. Ledges in 60 foot and deeper are where you’ll find the 5-pounders.