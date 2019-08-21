After two weeks of onshore winds that have brought on well-above-average rain totals for this time of year, we’re finally back to a typical weather pattern. East winds or offshore winds will keep the rain away until late afternoon/evening time, giving anglers a chance to take advantage of what’s been some pretty good fishing recently.
Post-full moon tides have had redfish schooled up throughout the Intracoastal Waterway. Target no-motor zone flats on the lower tides where the fish will be pushed out of the trees and swimming with the mullet. Live pinfish have been working well. Also check any oyster bars on the extreme high tides. Most of them will be holding groups if not large schools of smaller redfish in the 16- to 20-inch class.
With improving conditions in the Gulf, it’s a good time to check some of those ledges and/or artificial reefs in 30 to 50 feet. Mangrove snapper have been the most consistent bite offshore and should be schooled up heavy on the backside of this full moon. Plenty of chum and fresh caught pilchards should be all you need to get the snapper fired up. Small- to medium-sized pilchards are abundant along area beaches. These young baits may not the easiest to cast but free spooled back to the snapper or weighted for bottom fishing work great.
This is a great time of year to live chum for a variety of action fish, including Spanish mackerel, ladyfish, trout and jack crevalle. On a strong moving tide target deep grass beds inside of the passes for the most consistent action.