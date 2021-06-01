SAFETY HARBOR — Philippe Park, 2525 Philippe Parkway in Safety Harbor, is temporarily closed due to the sighting of a black bear.
Pinellas County Parks and Resources Department announced on June 1 that the park had been closed after a black bear previously seen in Safety Harbor was spotted in the park Tuesday morning.
Officials say the park will remain closed while sheriff's deputies, park staff and members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission secure the park and attempt to capture the bear.
The public is encouraged to avoid the park. Access, including the walk-in gates, will be restricted.
FWC recommends that anyone who see a bear to not move toward it. If a bear is encountered at close range, you should remain standing upright and speak to the bear in a calm and assertive voice. Slowly back up toward a secure area, leaving the bear a clear escape route and avoid direct eye contact.
Stop and hold your ground if your movement appears to irritate, rather than calm, the bear. Do not make any sudden movements, run, play dead, climb a tree, or approach or surprise a bear. Human-bear conflicts can be reported to the FWC's Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.
