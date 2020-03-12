When puppies and kittens are born, they do not have a fully functional immune system and they are very susceptible to disease. Luckily, their gastrointestinal tracts are able to absorb things in the first few days of life that they can never absorb again as they age.
This is helpful as the kittens and puppies mature so bacteria stay in the gastrointestinal tract and they do not get into the blood stream and make them sick. When the mother cat or dog has a litter, the first milk produced is called colostrum. It is almost clear in color and only slightly looks like milk. It has the mother’s antibodies in a concentrated form to help the babies be protected from disease. These antibodies are very large proteins and in a puppy or kitten over 3 to 5 days old it cannot be absorbed. It is imperative that puppies and kittens get this colostrum in order to be protected from diseases in the first few days of life. The problem with this system is that these antibodies will only last for a few months and there is no guarantee that they will last long enough for the puppy or kitten to produce their own antibodies.
Vaccines were designed to be given to puppies and kittens so they can make their own antibodies. Vaccines are made of proteins or antigens that are usually pieces of a specific virus. This allows the immune system to build antibodies to the antigens and then kill the virus if the puppy or kitten ever come in contact with it. This process takes at least a few weeks. Not knowing how long the antibodies from the mother last for each puppy or kitten and knowing that it takes a few weeks for them to make antibodies from the vaccines, we vaccinate at least twice for most all vaccines so the babies will never have a time when they are not protected.
Most kittens will get a FVRCP — feline viral rhinotracheitis, calici, panleukopenia — around 9 weeks of age and then in another three weeks. The last vaccine needs to be given at 12 weeks or older to ensure that the mother’s antibodies the kitten received from the colostrum are gone and the vaccine will work. We recommend that kittens who have outside exposure be vaccinated in the same manner for feline leukemia. Puppies would have the same protocol for DHPPV — distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus. Puppies also need a Bordetella vaccine to protect them from tracheitis. Both puppies and kittens should have a rabies vaccine at 12 weeks or older. There are other vaccines that can be used for your pet and your veterinarian may recommend them if your pet’s situation calls for them.
Vaccines are never more important than in the very young. I have practiced veterinary medicine for 36 years and have seen dogs dying daily when we did not have a vaccine for parvovirus. Vaccines save pets lives. Please see your veterinarian with your new puppy or kitten to have them vaccinated.
Wade Matthews, DVM, is a veterinarian at Animal Hospital of Dunedin, 1355 Pinehurst Road.