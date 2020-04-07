CARE animal hospital officially opens in Clearwater
CLEARWATER — Locally owned and operated, Clearwater Animal Referral and Emergency had a soft opening Feb. 18. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the business had to cancel its grand opening and actually had to briefly close the hospital. As of April 1, CARE has re-opened its doors.
Owner Dr. Kris Painter saw a need for a new facility in the area to care for the community’s furry family members.
“CARE focuses on the values we all grew up with,” Painter said in a press release. “This includes trust, honesty, and transparency. We will treat you and your pet the same way we treat our own families.”
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, CARE is an extension of a pet owner’s veterinarian’s practice for emergency and specialty care and is not a facility used to replace routine veterinary visits. Current service offerings include:
- 24/7 Emergency Care
- Internal Medicine
- Surgery
- Cardiology
- Imaging
- Pet ambulance
- Cytology
CARE is at 19919 U.S. 19. N. Clearwater. For information, call 727-705-2000 or visit ClearwaterAnimalER.com.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, thrift store closing during pandemic
ST. PETERSBURG – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pet Pal Animal Shelter halted adoptions as of April 3.
According to a press release, the facility is equipped to maintain its capacity of adoptable animals as well as its animals in rehab. Pet Pal’s dedicated staff continues to come in daily to care for the animals. The facility is not taking in any new animals at this time.
Due to the state of emergency and COVID-19, Pet Pal Animal Shelter has canceled all future offsite events including Puppy Love, its largest benefit of the year, which was scheduled for May 9 with a fundraising goal of $100,000. Donations are still being accepted through petpalanimalshelter.com/donate or by mail at Pet Pal Animal Shelter 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Pet Pal also has a wish list on its website.
Pet Pal is limiting the number of volunteers who enter its facility daily. Animals continue to get full attention, both in medical needs and in love. To volunteer in the future, visit petpalanimalshelter.com/volunteer and download and fill out a volunteer application. For questions, email Pat McCarthy at Volunteer@petpalanimalshelter.com.
Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic will remain open at 1900 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Walk-ins are welcome for the following:
- Wellness Exams: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Vaccine Clinic: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m.
All surgeries are by appointment and are scheduled on Monday and Friday. The front entrances to the clinic will be locked as usual and are opened someone rings the bell. Per the CDC guidelines, staff will only allow one client per pet. After checking in with the receptionist, if the lobby has the maximum allowed — two people — then staff will ask the client to wait outside or in their vehicle until it is their turn.
To contact Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic, visit petpalanimalclinic.com, email Info@petpalanimalclinic.com or call 727-328-7729.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pet Pal’s thrift store is closed. Those wishing to donate items are asked to set donations aside for a future date when the store is open again. For more information, visit petpalanimalshelter.com/thrift-store.