Most ear infections are caused by underlying allergies.
If the underlying allergy is not addressed, then the ear infections will most likely return. It is important that ear infections are treated and the ears rechecked to be sure the infection has resolved. So many clients do not return for their rechecks and it is extremely important to know if the infection is responding at all to the treatment. If it is not, then there can be resistance and therefore your veterinarian can adjust the treatment protocol. If it is responding but not completely resolved, then possibly it just needs to be treated longer.
Another possibility is the client may not be following instructions and/or not cleaning or treating the ears correctly. Always make sure to get a demonstration on how to clean or treat your pet’s ears if you are not sure how it should be done.
The underlying allergy can be food or environmental (atopic dermatitis). The only way to rule out a food allergy is to do a one- to two-month food trial with a very specific diet that your veterinarian provides and not one over the counter. Nothing can pass your pet’s lips but this diet and water. Most dermatologists say that blood tests done for food are not accurate. Therefore, a food trial must be done. These are mainly done with novel protein, hydrolyzed, or well-balanced homemade diets. In most cases it is protein and not grains causing the allergy.
It is also extremely important to make sure your pet is on excellent flea prevention. One of our local dermatologists and Dr. Michael Dryden, a well-known parasitologist, did a study here in Pinellas County and found that the older topical flea products are having trouble keeping up with the fleas. Therefore, many veterinarians are having to prescribe oral flea and tick products for dogs to get the best flea control. For cats, Revolution has a new ingredient that has made it better for fleas (now Revolution Plus). Flea allergies are very common, and you don’t have to see a flea on your pet to have it. It only takes one flea bite as your pet is allergic to the saliva from the flea bite.
To help control atopic dermatitis, one must consider a multi-modal approach. You can get allergy tested via blood or intradermal skin testing to find out what your pet is allergic to and then get serum made up to hyposensitize your pet to the allergens via injection or oral drops. This may take months to occur, so it is not a quick fix. You can bathe once weekly, use omega 3 fatty acids (natural anti-inflammatory) and use steroids, Temaril P, antihistamines, Apoquel, Atopica, or Cytopoint. Most of these treatments are labeled for dogs only. Cytopoint is a monthly injection or whenever your dog needs it and has been working very well. Antihistamines may work for some pets but the majority need more to make them comfortable. Your veterinarian will pick the best management plan for your pet’s allergies.
Again, if your pet has secondary infections, those need to be treated. Bacterial infections need to be treated with antibiotics and/or medicated shampoos and yeast infections need to be treated with oral antifungals in most cases. Mites such as scabies need to be addressed and treated as well. Many of the oral flea products can treat these as well (off-label). Demodex mites should be ruled out before steroids are used or it can cause the skin to worsen. For your veterinarian to know about the presence of these infections or mites, dermatology tests like skin scrapes, DTM cultures, culture and sensitivities and tape preps/cytology will need to be done.
One last note about atopic dermatitis. In almost all cases there is no cure and our goal is to manage not cure your pet’s allergies. It is totally unrealistic to think your pet will get treated once and then not need to see your veterinarian again for its ears or skin. It is a lifelong issue and it can get costly. Therefore, considering pet insurance before it is documented in the medical record is key. Once it is in, your pet’s medical record it is considered pre-existing.