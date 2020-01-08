GULFPORT — The 16th annual Get Rescued street fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in downtown Gulfport.
Get Rescued is an animal rescue festival and fundraiser. Since its inception, the event has evolved from one block and a handful of animal rescue groups to a popular and festive event representing rescue groups from throughout the region. It is one of the largest animal rescue events in the state, with all proceeds benefiting participating nonprofit rescue groups.
Animal rescue organizations, many appearing with adoptable pets, take over Beach Boulevard to raise money and awareness for their causes. Additionally, animal-related vendors, artists and crafters offer their wares to festivalgoers.
Pet-related activities will include pet-care education, pet services, a pet food and supplies drive, animal rescue groups, free samples, food and more. Each year, thousands of attendees, many accompanied by their own canine companions, make their way to Gulfport to participate in what has become a beloved tradition. Well-behaved pets and their leashed people are welcome. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/GetRescued or call 727-322-5217.
Suncoast Animal League presents Mutt Madness
DUNEDIN — The Suncoast Animal League will host the 14th annual Mutt Madness event Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Admission is free. Parking cost is $5.
The event will feature dog adoptions, a pet-owner lookalike contest, beer tents, low-cost vaccine clinic, pet-themed vendors, a food court, Ride 4 the Animals cycling event and Dancing with the Paws.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Suncoast Animal League.
For information, visit www.muttmadness.info.