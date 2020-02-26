PINELLAS PARK — VIP Petcare, a PetIQ subsidiary, recently opened a permanent wellness center within Pet Supplies Plus, 7331 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.
High pet traffic to this location was the leading factor in converting the VIP Petcare Community Clinic to a permanent wellness center. The wellness center offers pet parents preventive veterinary and wellness services that fit their pets’ needs and lifestyles. On-site veterinary care complements other pet services available at this Pet Supplies Plus location including dog grooming and self-serve dog wash.
At the new VIP Petcare Wellness Center, pet parents will find a licensed veterinarian on site. No appointments are required, so pet parents can take their dogs and cats for regular exams and vaccines when it’s most convenient for them. The wellness center offers a range of preventive care and wellness services, including vaccinations, diagnostic testing, minor medical care, well pet exams and microchip pet ID.
Dr. Kristiane Odenbach serves as the licensed veterinarian for wellness center. Odenbach earned her master’s degree in public health at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, where she also earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. She has been passionate about animals her entire life, even announcing her intention to become a veterinarian at 2 years old.
For information, visit www.vippetcare.com.