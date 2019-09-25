Praisin’ Pooches dog blessing event set
CLEARWATER — Praisin’ Pooches, the second annual dog blessing, will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach.
Attendees may bring their dogs and puppies for a special blessing. Canine units from the Clearwater Police Department will present a demonstration. All dogs will receive a doggy bag of treats and other surprises.
For information, call 727-446-0430 or visit website www.chapelbythesea.net.
Church to sponsor Blessing of the Animals
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Blessing of the Animals & Wildlife Awareness Event will be presented Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 to 6 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
The date of St. Francis of Assisi’s Day commemorates all who love animals and have been blessed by their loyalty and friendship. Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets or an artifact or photo to be blessed. Participants will check in at the registration table and called to the rear outside area of the church by the water for a special blessing catered to their beloved animal. Participants will also receive a free photo with their pet.
The church is seeking support from pet-focused vendors including veterinarians, pet services such as grooming and caretaking, arts and crafts, and animal adoptions from local shelters. Refreshments will be available.
The Florida Wildlife Commission will be present to answer any questions about local wildlife including the presence of coyotes in the Indian Rocks Beach area.
Event organizers will be collecting pet food for the church’s pet food pantry.
For information, call 727-595-2374.
Skyway Cat Club to host show
LARGO — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host The International Cat Association All-Breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 10-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Minnreg Hall, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Cats will compete in 12 different rings both days. Judges from all around the world and the United States will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have cat trees, beds, toys, unique gifts, and other cat-related items for sale. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. A raffle will be conducted and food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children age 5 and younger.
Event organizers will be collecting items for a local spay and neuter clinic. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as blankets, bleach, paper towels, printing paper, tall kitchen trash bags, cleaning supplies, office supplies, baby wipes and cat and dog crates. Those who bring canned or dry cat food to donate will receive a $1 discount on admission.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Largo Community Center to host dog training class
LARGO — A dog training class will meet Thursdays, Oct. 3-31, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
A happy dog makes a happy family. Feel the power of the pack with a team of experienced local dog trainers. Positive reinforcement is the focus for dogs and people, too, in a safe and fun learning environment. Participants will develop teamwork and leadership skills that create a foundation for a peaceful home life and a springboard for all kinds of fun dog sports.
Cost is $80 for Largo recreation members and $160 for nonmembers. For information and to register, visit www.playlargo.com.
Wag-O-Ween event to benefit CASA
MADEIRA BEACH — Wag-O-Ween will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach.
The event will feature a dog costume contest for small, medium, large and extra-large breeds. Registration is $5. In addition, there will be pet-friendly vendors and activities, on-site animal adoptions, dog-friendly raffle prizes, local food trucks, craft breweries, and live music.
Admission is a recommended donation to CASA, which is in need of items to care for animals and families in their care. While all donations are appreciated, visit casa-stpete.org for a more specific list of items.
To register as a participating rescue or shelter or to become a sponsor or vendor, call 727-392-0665.