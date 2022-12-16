LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its 12 Days of Critters event.
The event got underway Dec. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. All pocket pets — such as small birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even reptiles — can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.
More than 70 pocket pets that are furry, fluffy or bouncy are awaiting a loving home. These animal companions come in all shapes and sizes and they're waiting to be adopted. To meet them, come to SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave. N., Largo. The adoption office will be open Dec. 15-18; and Dec. 21-24. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. The office is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
View adoptable livestock, critters and pocket pets at spcatampabay.org/pocket-pets or visit the shelter in Largo. Potential adopters are encouraged to arrive early and bring a carrier or housing that's appropriate for your new pet.
Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime. SPCA Tampa Bay's staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pet that's right for their family's lifestyle. The adoption team focuses on matching families and all pets for long-term success.
Past fee-waived adoption events have helped animals find new loving homes in only a few days, which frees resources for SPCA Tampa Bay to provide care and shelter for animals in our community. SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 7,000 animals each year including wildlife.
For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay's pocket pets, and all of their adoptable pets, visit spcatampabay.org and click on adoptions, or call 727-586-3591
Council suspends dog adoptions
Pinellas County Animal Services has suspended dog adoptions and intakes after canine pneumovirus was detected in some shelter dogs.
The suspension, which went into effect Dec. 8, is expected to last until at least the end of December, Animal Services said.
The shelter’s dog population has been isolated and is being tested.
The virus is generally not fatal to canines. It is not transmitted among species, so cat intake, spay/neuter services and adoptions will not be affected.
