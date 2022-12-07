LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay is getting in the holiday spirit by naming a litter of five adoptable kittens after the Backstreet Boys.
These five Backstreet Kittens — named Nick, Brian, AJ, Howie, and Kevin — have quite the backstory. They are currently 7 weeks old and will be ready to find their forever homes in mid-December, just in time for Jingle Ball. After spending the last month with their foster family, the kitten's individual
personalities have started to shine.
• Nick is the instigator of the litter, always trying to get his brothers and sister to play.
• Brian is the silly one, he loves to frolic and investigate.
• AJ holds her own as the only female in the litter, she is curious and adventurous.
• Howie is very sweet, he likes to lounge in your lap and cuddle.
• Kevin is a bit on the reserved side, he loves to climb and snuggle up with his siblings.
If you're interested in adopting your own backstreet kitten from SPCA Tampa Bay, keep an eye on spcatampabay.org or SPCA Tampa Bay's official social media channels for an official announcement of when the kittens will be available. And to the Backstreet Boys, SPCA Tampa Bay invites you to make it A Very Backstreet Christmas by visiting the animal shelter when you are in town to meet your namesakes and help them find a furrevah home!
For more about the Backstreet kittens, visit spcatampabay.org/backstreetkittens, call Kristen Davis at 727-586-3591, ext. 122, or email kdavis@spcatampabay.org.