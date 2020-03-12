DUNEDIN — Suncoast Animal League will host the 14th annual Mutt Madness event Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Admission is free. Parking cost is $5.
The event will feature dog adoptions, a pet/owner lookalike contest, beer tents, low-cost vaccine clinic, pet-themed vendors, a food court, Ride 4 the Animals cycling event and Dancing with the Paws.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Suncoast Animal League.
For information, visit www.muttmadness.info.
Pet Supermarket to host flea and tick prevention workshop
Spring is just around the corner and that means sunshine, flowers, and the inevitable return of fleas and ticks.
To better prepare pet owners for flea and tick season, Pet Supermarket will host a Flea and Tick Prevention workshop Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m., in all stores. All are invited to attend this free educational workshop.
During the event, pet experts from Pet Supermarket will teach pet parents about the basics of flea and tick prevention and recommend specific products for pets. Following the workshop, pet parents are invited to participate in a Q&A session to identify the right products for their pets. Additionally, stores will raffle off a gift bag with a $10 voucher and dog toy.
Visit www.petsupermarket.com.
Dr. Kathy to present toxins seminar
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — A free pet seminar on toxins will be presented Wednesday, March 25, at Dr. Kathy’s Veterinary Care, 16701 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The seminar will get underway at 7 p.m.
Presented by Kathleen Lackey, DVM, the seminar will discuss the toxic plants, snakes and toads that live in the Tampa Bay area. She will offer tips on how to protect pets from these dangers and will go over first aid in the event something happens to a pet.
Seating is limited. To RSVP, visit drkathys.com/event/plants-and-snakes-and-toads-oh-my-toxins-seminar.
Pup Active, SPCA to host Rescue Dog Yoga
ST. PETERSBURG — Rescue Dog Yoga with Pup Active and SPCA Tampa Bay will be presented Saturday, April 4, 10 to 11 a.m., at Grassroots Kava House, 957 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
It’s yoga for dog lovers of all skill levels. Adoptable pups from SPCA Tampa Bay will run, roam and play while a certified instructor guides attendees through each pose. A portion of the proceeds will benefit SPCA. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early and must bring their own mat. Only dogs brought by SPCA will be allowed in class. Attendees must leave their own pets at home.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets, visit pupactive.com/collections/rescue-dog-cat-yoga-tickets.
Pet Walk to raise funds for SPCA Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG — SPCA Tampa Bay will host its 29th annual Pet Walk Saturday, April 18, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Drive SE, St. Petersburg.
The event is more than just a walk. In addition to a 3-kilometer walk along the water, the event will feature activities for individuals, families and their pets; a pet costume contest; adoptable pets and vendors. The annual Pet Walk is a community party that raises critical funds for pets and other animals at SPCA Tampa Bay. Funds raised by Pet Walk helps the organization care for homeless animals and provide services for the humans that love them.
For information and to register, visit p2p.onecause.com/petwalk.
Skyway Cat Club brings show to Largo
LARGO — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host the International Cat Association All-Breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Minnreg Hall, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Cats will compete in 12 different rings both days. Judges from all around the world and the United States will evaluate cats both days.
The event will include feline education and welfare. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have cat trees, beds, toys, unique gifts, and much more cat-related items for sale. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. There will be a raffle and food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children age 5 and younger.
Event organizers will be collecting items for a local spay and neuter clinic. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as blankets, bleach, paper towels, printing paper, tall kitchen trash bags, cleaning supplies, office supplies, baby wipes and cat and dog crates. Those who bring canned or dry cat food to donate will receive a $1 discount on admission.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
