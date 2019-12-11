Have your finances ever restricted veterinary care decisions? Our pets look to us for everything and when finances prevent us from giving them the very best medical care, the result can be heart breaking. Pet insurance is a helpful option when confronting the cost of a veterinary bill. I have worked in the veterinary field for 22 years, and I know that this option has provided financial and emotional relief for many pet parents when helping their sick or injured pets.
Pet insurance
Veterinary pet insurance is a relatively new idea in the United States. The pet insurance business has grown so quickly over the past few years as more and more pet parents become informed of its benefits. Is pet insurance for everyone? Well, that depends on many factors. Buying pet insurance is both an economic and an emotional decision, based on your personal financial situation. It depends on what you are willing to pay for peace of mind. Just because you have a healthy pet now does not mean that health problems may not arise in the future. The earlier in your pet’s life that you purchase pet insurance the better. If you wait too long, pre-existing conditions may affect the type of insurance offered.
How does pet insurance work?
Pet insurance is a little bit different than insurance for you and me. When a pet parent comes into a veterinary hospital and receives services for their pet, the veterinary bill is paid in full by the owner. There is no co-pay, like in human insurance. The veterinary bill can then be claimed by the owner through the pet insurance company. The pet insurance company reimburses the pet parent according to their policy guidelines. Some pet insurance companies have a reimbursement schedule that they follow per service rendered (meaning that they look at each individual line item against the coverage schedule and pay out a certain amount per each claim), and other pet insurance companies simply pay a percentage of the bill as a whole. I have found that those companies that reimburse a percentage of the veterinary bill pay out much more than those that follow a schedule. These policies tend to be a little bit more pricy, but reimburse much better in the long run.
What does pet insurance cover?
Pet insurance has evolved to cover just about everything. You can purchase a policy to insure your pet from a simple nail trim to cancer. Pet insurance companies offer a wide variety of plans that will cover wellness; things like annual vaccines, annual dental cleanings, etc., in addition to accident and illness coverage. Some insurance companies will only cover accidents and illnesses. Insurance policies that cover accident, illness, and wellness have a higher premium then those that cover only accidents and illnesses. However, this can be helpful when your pet is due for all their vaccines and a dental cleaning at the same time. When it comes to paying out wellness coverage, there are two different types again: scheduled payouts and something like a health savings account. The scheduled payouts pay a limited amount back on wellness services at a predetermined amount. So, say you spent $35 on a vaccine, the scheduled insurance company has predetermined that they will reimburse you $25 for that vaccine only. Conversely, the company that uses a health savings account will simply deduct the $35 from the amount of coverage you purchased and reimburse the full $35. Once you have used all the health savings account money for the year, there will no longer be reimbursements for wellness coverage. Each plan has its pros and cons.
How do I submit a claim to the insurance company?
Submitting a claim to your pet insurance company is relatively simple. Every pet insurance company has their own claim form that you must fill it out and send it in along with the completed doctor’s notes for that visit and a final, paid invoice. Most insurance companies accept these via fax, e-mail, or snail mail. Some pet insurance companies have become more technologically advanced. This means some even have online portals where you can take a picture of your receipt, upload it into your pet’s pet insurance cloud, provide a brief history or diagnosis for the visit and receive reimbursement via direct deposit into your personal bank account.
When shopping for pet insurance, there are quite a few questions you should ask:
Coverage
1. Are there exclusions or limitations by breed?
2. Is there one simple plan or multiple plans with varying coverage limits? What are the policy limits for each plan offered? Are they per year, per condition, or for the life of the pet?
3. Are hereditary and congenital conditions covered? If so, are there limits on coverage?
4. Does coverage change when visiting a specialist or emergency hospital?
5. Is dental coverage included? Does it include disease or just accidents?
General
1. What are the waiting period when you enroll? Are they longer for orthopedic, hereditary, or congenital conditions?
2. How flexible are your deductible options? Are you given specific amounts or can you adjust to best fit your budget? Can you change the deductible without affecting coverage?
3. Can a previously covered condition become pre-existing upon policy renewal or if you change the limit or the deductible?
4. Are there penalties for making changes to your policy?
5. Are premium increases on a predetermined schedule?
Pet insurance can offer great piece of mind when it comes to taking care of your pets, especially in an emergency situation. Having a financial back-up plan will make decisions regarding your pet’s medical care much simpler. Remember, pet insurance policies vary greatly from company to company. The only way to know what you are buying is to get a copy of the policy and see what is covered — and more importantly, what is NOT covered. Do your own research and compare companies online.