Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was slightly higher than July, coming in at 3.3% compared to 3.2% last month. The rate is the same as it was in August 2018, according to a report released Sept. 20 by the Department of Economic Opportunity.
The trend continued with the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area. The August unemployment rate was 3.5%, up from 3.4% in July, and the same as it was in August last year.
The state’s rate of 3.5% was the same as last month and down from 3.7% reported in August 2018. The national rate was 3.8% in August, down from 4% in July and 3.9% in August 2018.
The county’s labor force decreased to 502,121, down from 503,757 in July, but still larger than the 493,423 reported in August 2018. According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, 16,319 people were unemployed in August, up from 15,878 in July, but down slightly compared to the 16,340 looking for a job in the same month last year.
The local MSA held on to its third-place spot for the most over-the-year job gains. In August, 23 of the state’s 24 metro areas had over-the-year job gains. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the most new jobs, 51,600, followed by Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall with 28,500 and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater with 21,700 new jobs.
The industries with the highest growth over the year in the local area were professional and business services with 6,000 new jobs and construction with 5,200 new jobs.
In a press release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the local MSA remained first among the other metro areas in job demand in August with 58,697 openings. The area also continues to rank first in demand for high-skill, high-wage STEM occupations with 18,471 openings last month.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with five other metro areas for the rank of No. 13 out of 24. Homosassa Springs MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 5.2%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 21 with the lowest rate of 2.8%.
Pinellas County tied with five other counties for the rank of No. 52 out of the state’s 67 counties. Among the other counties in the local metro area, Hillsborough tied with six others for the rank of No. 45 with an unemployment rate of 3.4%. Pasco County tied with three others for the rank of No. 26 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, and Hernando County tied with two others for the rank of No. 6 with the highest unemployment rate in the local MSA of 4.6%.
Hendry County ranked No. 1 in the state with the highest unemployment rate of 8.2%, and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate of 2.4%.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.