Pinellas makes plans to place moratorium on retail sale of animals

LARGO — Legislation filed in Tallahassee has the attention of both sides of the issue of the retail sale of cats and dogs in the state of Florida.
Senate Bill 1138 and House Bill 45 would prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at pet stores statewide. The authors of the bills allege that animals sold in the stores primarily come for breeding facilities, more commonly referred to as “puppy mills,” where their care is less than adequate. The intent of the law is to encourage people to adopt from local shelters and rescue groups.
It didn’t take long for those on the side of banning the sales to take action to support the legislation in the form of a petition drive, which includes banning the sale of rabbits as well as cats and dogs. A recent video also is circulating that some say is totally without merit about how local puppy stores get their animals.
The question remains: Do the retail stores get their animals from reputable breeders or do they come from puppy mills.
Several speakers from All About Puppies, 7190 Ulmerton Road in Largo, appeared during the public comment period of the Oct. 26 meeting. They say their animals come from reputable breeders and allege that the video is deceptive with inaccurate and outdated information.
Alexandra Julian said attempts to shut down puppy stores were “counterproductive.” She said it promoted the black market. She encouraged commissioners to hold an open dialogue as opposed to just passing a ban on puppy sales.
Commissioner Pat Gerard favors moving forward with some type of action and passing an ordinance before legislative was passed at the state level.
County Administrator Barry Burton said staff was working on a temporary moratorium on new stores that commissioners could pass to give them time to discuss an ordinance. The moratorium would not affect existing stores.
Commissioner Karen Seel encouraged commissioners to be thoughtful and remember there are two sides. She is concerned about unintended consequences. She agreed with the speakers that a ban on sales could encourage the black market as well as online sales where people were more likely to purchase unhealthy animals. She favored doing something different, such as more monitoring of stores.
Seel purchased a dog from a hobby breeder that had health issues. She said most retail stores that sell animals have warranties.
“I’m not sure what we can do legally,” she said, in terms of more regulation of the stores.
Commissioner Janet Long also encouraged proceeding with caution. She said she wasn’t of a mindset to eliminate or shutdown businesses with a long history in the county. She advocates letting Animal Services work on strengthening existing regulations.
“I don’t know that we’ve had a lot of complaints until recently,” she said.
She wants to make sure that all voices are heard, not just the loudest.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she agreed completely with the possibility of unintended consequences and the potential to drive the black market. She said existing business in the county had been in operation for years. She said she could feel the passion for their work in the presentations from the day’s speakers.
Peters supports a moratorium on new businesses while the commission considers the possibility of further action. She also favors grandfathering in existing businesses if a ban is enacted.
Commissioners will likely vote on the moratorium in December and then begin further discussions next year.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.