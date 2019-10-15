CLEARWATER — Pinellas County announced on Oct. 9 that an experienced leader with ties to Tampa Bay would be taking the helm at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater effective Dec. 16.
The new president and CEO of the county’s tourism marketing agency is Steve Hayes.
According to a press release, Hayes has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries. He has led Visit Pensacola since 2013 and developed the Destination 2020 tourism strategy for the Greater Pensacola Bay Area.
Before that, he spent 25 years working for Visit Tampa Bay in various management and leadership roles, including serving as executive vice president.
“Steve’s tourism leadership experience and vast knowledge of our region will make him a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton. “He has the talent and vision to take our tourist development efforts to the next level.”
Hayes will be responsible for overseeing daily operations of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, which is responsible for marketing the county across the world. Hayes comes to Pinellas after a nationwide recruitment to fill the vacancy left earlier this year when former CEO and President David Downing resigned.
Learn more about Visit St. Pete/Clearwater at https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/.