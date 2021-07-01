Traffic congestion in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties costs each commuter about 50 hours and nearly $1,000 a year, according to a 2019 report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
Those who drive around Pinellas know that problem has only gotten worse in one of the most densely populated counties in the country, so area transportation officials are looking to turn a long-discussed option into a reality.
Their vision is to create a network of ferries and routes that span all the way from downtown Tampa to Dunedin, and city, county, state and federal officials are on board.
“Anybody who's been around Pinellas County for any length of time, you will hear people talk about taking advantage of the water,” said Cassandra Borchers, chief development officer for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, which has taken the lead on exploring the feasibility of an integrated ferry system. “It’s just such a great opportunity for us to take advantage of the water as an asset, as a way to move people.”
Currently, private operators run ferries out of Clearwater, Dunedin, and St. Petersburg with some success, proving that the concept has merit.
“However, in order for it to work completely, it has to be publicly supported,” Borchers said.
Last year, Forward Pinellas, the county’s land-use and transportation planning agency, formed a committee comprised of elected officials to discuss proposals and funding options for such a system.
Momentum has built, federal funding opportunities have become available, and now PSTA has been asked to step in and take a look at how it can turn a proof of concept into a sustainably operated system that serves residents, tourists and businesses.
The first step
The long-term vision includes a number of ferries that have routes and stops in places like Dunedin, Clearwater, Belleair Bluffs, Indian Rocks Beach, John’s Pass, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, Gulfport and St. Petersburg.
The first step, however, is to enhance the existing services at Clearwater Beach and Dunedin.
PSTA has worked with representatives from both cities and the private operator of the Clearwater Ferry to look at the operating model, costs and needs of the system in order to continue.
It’s not expected to be cheap. Preliminary estimates for phase one are between $24 million and $30 million.
Upgrades needed include new docks that can cost up to $1 million each and sturdier vessels, which can carry up to 50 passengers and cost up to $5 million each. Borchers said PSTA is currently working with a naval architect to find the proper type of vessel and calculate environmental benefits of a hybrid-electric propulsion system.
In the past, such costs would’ve scuttled the project before it began, but, starting in 2020, the U.S. government began offering a competitive Passenger Ferry Grant program that would require just a 20 percent local match. Funding from the Florida Department of Transportation is also a possibility.
“The investment in the capital side is going to be a big one and there are programs at the Federal Transit Administration that we can tap into that we’ve never been eligible for,” Borchers said. “So, knowing what those funding opportunities are, we may be able to have a really nice capital investment in ferry services for 20 cents on the dollar.
“We could build something really nice at a pretty low cost to the community.”
Public, private partnerships
Private operations prove every penny counts.
According to the minutes from the first meeting of Forward Pinellas’ Waterborne Transportation Committee last year, Trisha Rodriguez of the Clearwater Ferry explained that a lack of funding led to a reduction in hours of operation and a reduction in ridership.
At John’s Pass, a ferry service that operated from 2015 to 2018 was sunk after the city of Madeira Beach denied a request by Hubbard’s Marina to continue a $25,000 annual contribution to offset expenses.
There has been reason for optimism as well, though.
To get started, the Cross Bay Ferry that carries passengers to and from downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa required a $1.4 million subsidy from local governments. That aid has been reduced to $750,000 because of demonstrated ridership and revenues, and expansion is under consideration for the seasonal service.
Private partners will be key in moving toward a long-term goal of an integrated system that falls under the PSTA network, Borchers said.
“Our intent would be to have it privately operated,” she said. “So we would contract with a private operator or operators … that would provide the service in different parts. So we could have one operator in Clearwater and one operator in John’s Pass, but they would all be branded PSTA, and all the information would come from one location.”
Using the PSTA’s technology, travelers could tap into one mobility network, connecting buses, trolleys, bikeshares and ferries.
Everyone’s on board
Nobody is happier to see this coming together than Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy, who chairs the Forward Pinellas committee.
She recalls asking U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist several years ago if there was federal funding available for ferry services.
There wasn’t then, but there is now, and Kennedy said Crist has shown support.
“We’ve been talking about it for I would say three or four years,” she said. “But now, because of this funding, and because we now are working in conjunction with PSTA, everybody’s on board and we’re together.”
Count Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton among those who believe in the project.
When speaking with national and state officials, Allbritton, who is also a member of the Forward Pinellas committee, said waterborne transportation is a hot topic.
“I see this as something that’s really going to take off, I think, and really be very valuable for our area,” he said during a May council meeting.
Borchers said PSTA is nailing down cost estimates for the first phase so it’ll be ready when the grant application period rolls around.
After applying, it could take six to eight months to learn the outcome, but it could also take multiple attempts and years to land it, she added.
Now is a good time to ask, though, she said.
“We’re seeing out of the (Biden) administration a real interest in a few things, and one is public transportation and the other is the way that we deliver that public transportation when it comes to being sustainable,” she said, noting that PSTA’s plans include exploring hybrid electric propulsion systems for vessels.
Kennedy said she has faith the project will move forward because it offers travelers an alternate transportation option that’s hard to pass up: a scenic view of local waterways while avoiding the ever-increasing traffic on Gulf Boulevard.
“For a reasonable fee, why wouldn’t you want to do it?” she said.