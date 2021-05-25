Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 4.4%, the same as March. But compared to April 2020 with a rate of 14.7%, the May 21 report from the Department of Economic Opportunity shows the county is on a definite upswing toward getting people back to work after the devastating effects of the pandemic.
According to DEO, April 2020 had the highest unemployment rate reported during the pandemic.
Perhaps even better news is the number of new jobs for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan Statistical Area. The local MSA came in first for the most over-the-year job gains with 139,000 new jobs. It was the first time the area had reported job gains since March 2020.
The industries gaining the most jobs were leisure and hospitality, which were hardest hit during the pandemic, with 51,100 new jobs. Professional and business services came in second with 27,600 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, increasing by 24,100 jobs; education and health services, with 15,500 new jobs; and other services, increasing by 11,500 jobs.
All 24 of the state’s metro areas showed over-the-year job gains, another first since the start of the pandemic. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall came in second behind Pinellas with 103,400 new jobs and Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach was third with 78,000 new jobs.
The county’s labor force climbed to 501,393 in April compared to 497,163 last month and 472,700 in April 2020. The number reportedly unemployed dropped from 69,259 in April last year to 21,813 this year. In March, 21,791 were looking for a job.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA showed a slight increase in the unemployment rate at 4.7% compared to 4.6% in March but was still much improved from April 2020 with an unemployment rate of 13.9%.
Florida’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.1% last month compared to 5.3% in March and 13.9% in April 2020. The United States’ rate went from 6.2% in March to 5.7% in April. It was 14.4% in April last year.
The rates reported are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs.
DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation. In April, the state’s adjusted rate increased from 4.7% in March to 4.8% in April. The United States’ rate went from 6% in March to 6.1% last month.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change from month to month. Levels of employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force, change due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Not-seasonally-adjusted data is typically offered for smaller geographies.
In terms of ranking, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, tied with West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach Metropolitan Division for No. 13 out of the state’s 24 areas.
Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall MD ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 6.9%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island MSA tied for No. 23 with the lowest rate of 3.8%.
Pinellas had the lowest unemployment rate in the local MSA and tied with Bay and Okeechobee counties for the rank of No. 43 out of the state’s 67 counties. Hillsborough tied with Dixie and Holmes counties for the rank of No. 34 with an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
Pasco tied with Washington County for the rank of No. 24 with a rate of 5% and Hernando ranked No. 9, with an unemployment rate of 5.7%, the highest in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA.
Hamilton and Miami-Dade counties tied for No. 1 with the highest rate in the state, 6.9%. Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 3.2%.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.