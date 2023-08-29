Tampa Bay Publix stores close as Idalia approaches

Publix is closing stores early on Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the grocer’s online store status tracker.
The Lakeland-based grocery chain is closing stores at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Tampa Bay area, which will be on Idalia’s “dirty side” and could get between four to 7 feet of storm surge.
Idalia is set to make landfall as a dangerous major hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Most stores are set to reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the online tracker. Stores north of Spring Hill could open after noon. Opening times could adjust based on storm conditions or road closures.
The grocer advises shoppers to check their store’s status online to get up to date information about local store hours.