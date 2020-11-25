Pinellas County’s October unemployment rate drops to 5.2%

Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 5.2% in October, according to the Nov. 20 report released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
That’s an improvement over the 5.5% reported in September, but still a big drop from the 2.7% reported in October 2019.
The county’s labor force was up slightly to 489,224 compared to 488,151 in September, but down considerably from the same month last year with 501,699. Fewer were unemployed, 25,631 compared to 26,944 looking for a job last month. Only 13,451 were reportedly unemployed in October 2019.
The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also showed some improvement dropping to 6.4% compared to 7.2% in September. In October 2019 it was 2.8%. The United States rate also showed an improvement going from 7.7% in September to 6.6% in October. The rate in October 2019 was 3.3%.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, had a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.6% in October down slightly from 5.7% reported last month. The rate in October 2019 was 2.9%.
The number of private-sector jobs in the MSA decreased by 58,300 over the year. The industries losing the most jobs over the year include leisure and hospitality, down 29,700 jobs, and professional and business services, down 10,100 jobs. However, three major industries gained jobs over the year in October: manufacturing, up 500 jobs; government, up 300 jobs; and financial activities, up 200 jobs.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with the Ocala MSA for rank of No. 11 among the state’s 24 metro areas. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall Metropolitan Division placed No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 8.8%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate of 3.9%.
Pinellas County tied with Charlotte and Manatee counties for the rank of No. 31 among the state’s 67 counties. Among the other counties in the local MSA, Hillsborough tied with Flagler, Indian River and Seminole counties for the rank of No. 20 with an unemployment rate of 5.7%. Pasco tied with Lee, Columbia and Hardee counties for the rank of No. 26 with a rate of 5.5%. Hernando tied with Madison, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties for the rank of No. 12 with a rate of 6.1%.
Osceola County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state of 10.4% and Wakulla County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 3.5%.