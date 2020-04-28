In an ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of Pinellas County residents and employees, Solid Waste and Parks and Conservation Resource Departments has suspended mulch delivery at the following locations until further notice:
• Household Electronics and Chemical Collection Center: 2855 109 Ave. N., St. Petersburg
• John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road. S., Palm Harbor
• Walsingham Park: 12615 102 Ave., Seminole,
• A. L. Anderson Park: 39699 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs
Residents can still pick up free mulch at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Facility, 3095 114 Ave., in St. Petersburg, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Customers should go to the Scalehouse and let attendants know they want mulch. Anyone driving pickup trucks or loading trailers are required by law to bring a tarp or vehicle cover to keep the mulch load secured.
For more information, call the Pinellas County Solid Waste department at 727-464-7500 or visit, www.pinellascounty.org/solidwaste/.