PINELLAS PARK — The Most Reverend Gregory L. Parkes, Bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, presided over a blessing ceremony Nov. 18 at Pinellas Hope in Pinellas Park.
The ceremony marked the completion of the final 26 cottages at the facility that provides temporary housing for the homeless. Thirty-three of the cottages made from 20-foot shipping containers have now been converted into shelters.
In addition, a Hunger Heroes recognition and lunch honored volunteers who prepare and serve meals to the residents at Pinellas Hope, which is operated by Catholic Charities.
Pinellas Hope opened in 2007. It has assisted 10,000 men and women in need of shelter, food and services. Thus far, nearly 6,000 have found stable, permanent housing.
The poverty rate in Tampa Bay is 16.7% and 25% for children. One in four children is food insecure while one in seven adults is food insecure. Nearly 35,000 Floridians are homeless on any given night. Nearly 6,000 reside locally, including 700 veterans.
“Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community, said Danielle Husband, Catholic Charities director of Veterans and Homeless Services in a press release. “We’re recognizing these key volunteers during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to thank them for their efforts in fighting the problem of homelessness.”
According to Bishop Parkes, “Every person has a right to a decent, safe place to live with food and clothing. We as a Church believe we can make a difference.”