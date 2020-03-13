As of 3:45 a.m. Friday
BELLEAIR
• The Sundays in Belleair Outdoor Concert featuring Little Jake & The Soul Searchers scheduled for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.
• The Bluffs Wine Walk scheduled for March 28 has been postponed to a later date to be determined.
CLEARWATER
• The 2020 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival scheduled for April has been cancelled. Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be contacted by festival organizers within the next week to issue a refund, sponsor Visit St. Pete/Clearwater said in a press release.
• The Clearwater Community Band concerts scheduled for March 21 have been canceled.
DUNEDIN
The March meeting of the North Pinellas County Democratic Club has been canceled.
INDIAN SHORES
The Indian Shores St. Patrick’s Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled. “This is due to the demographics that attend our festival which consists of people who travel from all over the world as well as residents who are in the high-risk group for this COVID 19 pandemic,” town officials said in a statement on the town website.
LARGO
• The city of Largo has postponed large city events. In a press release, the city said postponements include Shamrock’n Run, Movies in Largo Central Park, McGough Nature Park's Feed the Critters Food Truck Rally and all performances at the Central Park Performing Arts Center. Hold on to registrations and tickets and the city will try to reschedule events in the near future. City facilities including recreation centers and the Largo Public Library remain open at this time.
• The April 4 production of “The Last Supper” at St. Patrick Church has been cancelled.
PALM HARBOR
• The Palm Harbor Library Garden Lecture scheduled for March 24 from 2-4 p.m. has been canceled.
• All senior-related and other large gathering events and activities of the Community Services Agency have been suspended until further notice. This includes tax preparation services offered by AARP. For information, call 727-771-6000.
PINELLAS PARK
• The following events sponsored by the city of Pinellas Park have been cancelled:
– Chicago Concert, March 14
– Chili Blaze, March 20
– Country in the Park, March 21
– Tiny Home Festival, March 28
– British Years Concert, March 28
– Art Walk, March 28
– Calandra Concert, March 28
• SAGES Theater has postponed until further notice the Saturday, March 15, presentation of “Denying Gravity” at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center.
• The Florida Suncoast Tiny Home Festival, previously scheduled for the end of March, has been rescheduled for Dec. 19-20. Tickets already purchased will be honored in December; anyone who purchased a ticket but cannot attend the festival’s new dates can contact Eventbrite for a refund.
SEMINOLE
• Pow Wow Festival & Parade: Because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Seminole City Council and city administrators have postponed the Pow Wow Festival & Parade, which was set to run Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, at the Seminole Recreation Center.
Other city or chamber events canceled include:
– Saturday, March 28: 27th Annual Seminole Stampede & Doggy Stampede (postponed)
– Thursday, April 2: First Thursday Networking Mixer (cancelled)
– Thursday, April 9: Tribute to Teachers (postponed)
Event sponsors and participants will be notified directly by next week regarding refunds or other promotional possibilities, according to a press release from the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.
Monthly and quarterly networking events of the Chamber will continue as usual, including Chamber 101 and the Monthly Business Breakfast.
• The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club has postponed its annual Purse Auction, previously scheduled for March 27 at Lake Seminole Square. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
ST. PETERSBURG
• All programs of The Florida Holocaust Museum scheduled through April 4 have been postponed. The museum still remains open, but docent-led tours, talks by Holocaust survivors and Second Generation, audio wands, and Virtual Reality experience will not be available.
• The "Witness For My Father" book talk program scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at The Florida Holocaust Museum has been postponed. The museum still remains open. Visit the musem’s website and social media pages for updates.
• The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum has postponed the following events previously scheduled for March and April:
– Saturday, March 14 — Artwalk: Black on a Saturday Night
– Saturday, March 28 — Curious Collector: Conversation Cafe
– Sunday, March 29 — The Florida Orchestra: Piano & Strings
– Saturday, April 4 — Book Signing with Wanda Lloyd
– Saturday, April 11 — Artwalk: Scholarship Auction
– Saturday, April, 25 — Curious Collector: Conversation Cafe
– Saturday, April 26 — First Ladies in African American History
The museum will remain open for regular museum hours, Tuesday through Friday, Noon-5 p.m.
• While fans of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix have been banned from watching the race from the street or bleachers, the event can still be watched from the water. Anchor is offering charters of a privately owned yacht or boat. For information, email Charters@anchorrides.com or call 813-906-6064.
• University of South Florida St. Petersburg has postponed any upcoming large events or crowds with more than 100 participants.
• The walkathon event for Southeastern Guide Dogs scheduled for March 21 in Straub Park has been replaced with a virtual walk.
“At 10 a.m. on the day of the walkathon for which you are registered, join in the virtual experience,” Walkathon Director Jennifer Bryant said in a press release. “Whether you are walking on a treadmill, walking in your neighborhood, or even in your living room, put on your walking shoes, leash up your dog and walk your paws for the cause.”
Virtual participants are encouraged to take a photo or video and tag Southeastern Guide Dogs on social media. The raffle drawing and fundraising incentive items for the different levels of donations will still be provided as planned.
Walkathons scheduled for Southeastern Guide Dogs in other Florida cities in April and May also are subject to the so-called “location changes.”
SOUTH PASADENA
• The Artspring Exhibition and Annual Block Party events scheduled for March 27-29 have been canceled.
• A concert by the South Pasadena Community Band scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
TARPON SPRINGS
The March 16 forum featuring Nancy McKibben, assistant to the county administrator, sponsored by the Council of North County Neighborhoods, Inc. has been canceled.
TAMPA BAY AREA
• F.R.I.E.N.D.S. – Down Syndrome West Florida has canceled all March events.
• The Relay For Life of Shorecrest scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been postponed.
• Nova Southeastern University has canceled classes at all its campus locations until March 23. The suspension includes all fully online classes. All classes resume online Monday, March 23. Residential students are strongly encouraged to leave the residence halls until face-to-face instruction resumes, which is scheduled for April 17. All athletic events are suspended until further notice. No events or gatherings of more than 50 people will be held at any university locations through at least April 17.
• The American Cancer Society has suspended all in-person events throughout the Tampa Bay area through March 31.