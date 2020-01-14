Pinellas County has teamed with Duke Energy Florida to open eight electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations across the county. All but one is available to the public at no charge for electricity.
The program is part of part of Duke’s Park and Plug EV charging station pilot in which the utility is providing more than 530 stations throughout Florida. Duke installs and connects the stations and performs maintenance and usage monitoring through 2022, at which time the County will assume maintenance.
The new stations are open in public parking areas at these locations:
• St. Petersburg Judicial Courthouse, 545 First Avenue N., St. Petersburg
• UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo
• Pinellas County Justice Center, 14250, 49th Street N., Clearwater
• North County Service Center, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater
• Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor
• Fort De Soto Park, 3500 Pinellas Bayway, Tierra Verde
• Sand Key Park, 1060 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach
The eighth location, at the Public Safety Complex in Largo, serves employees of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Operations Center.