CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County Commission held its second and final public hearing on the budget and millage rates Sept. 24 and unanimously passed the fiscal year 2020 budget of $2.5 billion for all county government services, constitutional offices, fire districts, courts and other services.
Approval also was given to millage rates that are either unchanged or reduced, as is the case with some fire districts.
The new budget prioritizes important maintenance projects and ongoing programs while also investing in long-term needs.
Some of the priorities addressed in the FY2020 budget include:
Penny for Pinellas investments identified by residents for the 2020 renewal of the 1-percent sales tax, including road, bridge, stormwater, environmental and trail projects to preserve and enhance critical infrastructure and improve the quality of the county’s natural resources as well as funding to support housing that’s affordable and numerous other capital infrastructure projects.
Behavioral health services linking residents in need with critical services through support for the Homeless Helpline, counseling and other services for those with persistent mental illness through a collaborative health team, and other initiatives.
Improved services for unincorporated communities with stronger county staff presence in each community to guide new and existing projects and programs, such as the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area.
Enhancing stormwater and wastewater resiliency by implementing projects identified in recent studies that will mitigate stormwater and groundwater inflow into the wastewater system and reduce the risk of wastewater overflows.
Residents can review the budget document at www.pinellascounty.org/budget/.