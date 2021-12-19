Pinellas approves moratorium on new pet stores

LARGO — Pinellas County Commission’s final act of 2021 was approval of a one-year moratorium on the expansion of commercial locations for retail sale of cats and dogs.
The commission held its last meeting of the year on Dec. 7. The moratorium was the final item on the agenda.
The moratorium prohibits approval of new permits for additional retail stores and it prohibits revisions to existing permits. Existing stores will be allowed to continue their operations.
The purpose of the moratorium is to give staff time to review accusations that some commercial breeders that sell animals on a wholesale basis to retail shops have unsanitary and inhumane conditions with no regard to the health of the animals.
The move could crack down on stores that sell dogs that come from so-called “puppy mills,” which the Humane Society of the United States defines as inhumane, high-volume dog-breeding facilities that churn out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized.
Animal rights activists claim that retail sales of cats and dogs contribute to the inhumane treatment of animals. They want Pinellas to close its retail pet shops as many surrounding counties have done, including Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
County Administrator Barry Burton said there were issues on both sides. He said staff needed time collect data at the county, state and federal level as it reviewed the complex issue. He said work had already begun and staff could bring the matter back to the commission as early as this spring.
Dan Cohn, owner of Sunshine Puppies with locations in Clearwater and Largo, cautioned commissioners that regulating a legal activity was “slippery slope.” He said the industry was regulated and he welcomed anyone to come visit his facilities.
“We’re regulated by the scrutiny of the public,” he said.
The other speakers supported the moratorium, including Hillary Hart, a veterinarian from St. Petersburg, who told commissioners about a client that said she bought a puppy from a pet store in Pinellas that did not provide its vaccination records. She said the animal also did not have a health certificate as required by law.
“It’s very concerning to me,” she said.
Several of the speakers came from other counties, including a few from Sarasota County. One described commercial breeding facilities as being like “concentration camps.” They said retail pet stores supported the so-called puppy mills by selling the puppies (and kittens). And while cats and dogs were being sold at the retail stores, shelters were euthanizing animals because of lack of space.
“They must be stopped from selling lives,” said Tom DeSilva from Sarasota County.
Two speakers also requested that rabbits be added to the list if the county decided to ban the retail sale of animals. Burton said staff would look into it.