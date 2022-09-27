To help ensure everyone’s safety and best serve the community, BayCare announced it is making service adjustments and closing some facilities. Below are the latest changes for inpatient and outpatient facilities.
HOSPITALS
Visitation in all BayCare hospitals are now closed. Obstetric, neonatal intensive care units and pediatrics may have one visitor throughout the storm. Other patients with special needs should talk with nursing team.
Morton Plant North Bay in New Port Richey closed its Emergency Room this morning and is closing the remaining hospital facilities this afternoon.
Bardmoor Emergency Department in Largo is closing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
At this time all other hospital locations will remain open, however, in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties:
Elective procedures that do not require an overnight stay will continue today, but will be paused Wednesday and Thursday.
Outpatient Rehabilitation Services will close at end of day on Tuesday. Outpatient Wound Care Services will close at end of day on Tuesday.
NON-HOSPITALS
In Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties:
BayCare Medical Group will close at end of day on today. Patients with scheduled appointments on Wednesday and Thursday will be contacted by the office to reschedule or schedule a telehealth visit.
BayCare Urgent Care, Outpatient Imaging, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Laboratory Patient Collection Centers, Outpatient Centers, HealthHubs, Fitness Centers, and Behavioral Health Outpatient services will close end of business Tuesday.